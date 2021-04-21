All Montgomery ISD employees to get raises, including additional $3,300 for teachers

MONTGOMERY, Texas – The Montgomery County Independent School District has announced a new compensation plan for the 2021-22 school year, which includes salary increases for all district employees.

According to a news release, the new compensation plan includes $3.8 million in additional salary and stipend increases for all employee groups. Additionally, stipends that had been previously decreased or eliminated during the previous budget cycle have been restored, according to the release.

Montgomery ISD teachers will see an additional $3,300 (about 5%) for current teachers and an additional 3% for all other groups.

“These increases are in addition to the 2% across-the-board pay raises approved by the Board for all district employees earlier this school year,” the district said. “With the adoption of this compensation plan, in 18 months, current Montgomery ISD teachers will have received an approximate 7% total pay increase, or a total of $4,055, with all other employee groups receiving a 5% total raise.”

On top of the pay raise, the new plan also restructured the teacher pay scale so first-year teachers will now start at $54,450 instead of $51,000.

According to the release, highlights of the new compensation plan include the following:

The hiring schedule salary for first-year teachers in Montgomery ISD is increased from $51,000 to $54,450.

Current MISD teachers receive a $3,300 pay raise (approximately 5%), for a total of 7% over 18 months when factoring in the 2% raise provided in October - for a total raise of $4,055.

All other district employees receive a 3% pay raise, for a total of 5% over 18 months when factoring in the 2% raise provided in October.

The teacher salary schedule has been extended from 22 to 30 years. (Employees on the teacher pay scale with more than 30 years still receive annual pay increases approved by the Board)

Salary scales have been increased (Minimum, Midpoint, Maximum). Raises are calculated based on the increased salary midpoint.

Stipends reduced in summer 2020 have been restored to their previous amount.

The 2021-22 Montgomery ISD Compensation Plan can be viewed here.