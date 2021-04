A 12-foot alligator was captured near a creek in Clear Lake on April 21, 2021.

CLEAR CREEK – A 12-foot alligator was found in a creek near a Clear Lake elementary school.

The gator was spotted on the creek’s bank near North Pointe Elementary School. Officials said the gator was not afraid of people and posed a danger to children who usually walk home from school near the creek.

Parks and Wildlife officials said they are going to release the gator in a preserve in Brazoria County.