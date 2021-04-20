Suspect arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase, shootout

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested Monday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and a shootout on the East Freeway, Houston police said.

Houston police said the incident started when deputies were looking for a robbery suspect who they said committed a few crimes while out on bond.

“He was out on bond for three aggravated robbery warrants. Last night he also assaulted his girlfriend. He also kidnapped her. She was able to get away yesterday, and we received additional information today that the suspect was in the possible area,” HPD assistant chief Chandra Hatcher said.

While trying to arrest the suspect, police said a Harris County deputy and the armed suspect exchanged gunfire following a pursuit that ended in the 1200 block of East Freeway. Police said neither the deputy nor the suspect was struck.

The suspect was arrested and has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and additional charges are pending. The police are still investigating.