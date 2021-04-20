PHOTOS: Inside the day of the Derek Chauvin verdict in pictures

PHOTOS: Inside the day of the Derek Chauvin verdict in picturesAmanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content EditorPublished: April 20, 2021 3:19 pmUpdated: April 20, 2021 4:31 pmTags: Derek Chauvin, trialNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Members of the NYPD congregate in Times Square near a police precinct for a security briefing as security throughout the city is increased ahead of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in New York City. Across the nation and world, people are waiting for the verdict in the trial in which the former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd and is on trial for killing him. Demonstrations erupted around the world following Floyd's death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)HOUSTON – Here are some of the photos that defined the day of the Derek Chauvin verdict in the death of George Floyd.People react after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)People react after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) looks to the sky as she and members of the caucus gather in the Rayburn Room to watch the verdict in the Derick Chauvin trial at the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, arrive for the verdict in Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The court has announced that a verdict has been reached. The former Minneapolis Police officer is accused of killing George Floyd last May. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Getty Images 2021)Police stand guard outside the Hennepin County Government Center as people await the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 20: Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson (C) arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center to await the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson (CENTER R) arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center to await the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington. Biden said Tuesday that he is "praying the verdict is the right verdict" in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Dereck Chauvin. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Curtis Sliwa, the founder and chief executive officer of the Guardian Angels, joins other members of the group as they congregate in Times Square near a police precinct as security throughout the city is increased ahead of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in New York City. Across the nation and world, people are waiting for the verdict in the trial in which the former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd and is on trial for killing him. Demonstrations erupted around the world following Floyd's death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)Members of the NYPD congregate in Times Square near a police precinct for a security briefing as security throughout the city is increased ahead of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Members of the NYPD congregate in Times Square near a police precinct for a security briefing as security throughout the city is increased ahead of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in New York City. Across the nation and world, people are waiting for the verdict in the trial in which the former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd and is on trial for killing him. Demonstrations erupted around the world following Floyd's death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)