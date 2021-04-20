Looking to cool off? Typhoon Texas kicks off its pre-summer weekend schedule this week

KATY, Texas – Summer is right around the corner, so a lot of residents are looking for a place to cool down. Typhoon Texas will kick off its pre-summer weekend schedule by the end of April.

The waterpark will open with free admission for 2020 season passholders on weekends starting April 24 running through May 23.

According to a news release, those who bought a 2021 Typhoon Texas season pass, which cost $69.99, or day pass can also partake in the pre-summer schedule.

Guests can expect all attractions to open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., during the pre-summer weekend schedule. The waterpark will open daily for the summer season starting Memorial Day weekend.