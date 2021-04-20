Early voting starts today: What you need to know

HOUSTON – Early voting for the May 1 uniform election is now underway. Before you head out to the polls there are some things you may need to know.
What is the election for?
The election will cover various propositions along with city positions including mayors, council members and school district trustees for different Harris County areas.
Which jurisdictions will be covered in the election?
- Pasadena
- Humble
- Missouri City
- Nassau Bay
- South Houston
- Southside Place
- Webster
- West University Place
- Cy-Champ PUD
- East Lake Houston Management District
- Goose Creek CISD dist. 1, dist. 2 and dist. 5
- HC FWSD 001A
- HC MUD 170 and 217
- HC WCID 001 and 070
- Humble ISD
- Lee College District
- NW HC MUD 005
- Pasadena ISD
- Sunbelt FWSD defined area
- Timber Lane UD
- Trail of the Lakes MUD
- HC MUD 081 and 082
- HC UD 006
How long is early voting?
Early voting will go from April 19 through April 27, according to a news release.
What are the hours?
- Monday, April 19 - Saturday, April 24: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 25: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Monday, April 26: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Extended Hours)
- Tuesday, April 27: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
What about mail-in ballots?
According to the release, 70,000 applications have been sent to voters 65 and older that reside in the jurisdictions participating in the election. The deadline to return an application to vote by mail is April 20.
Where can I find an early voting location?
There are 30 different locations for people to cast their ballot. Voters can find the closest location to them at HarrisVotes.com/locations.
To learn more about the election visit HarrisVotes.com. You can also click here to see sample ballots.