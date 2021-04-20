Early voting starts today: What you need to know

HOUSTON – Early voting for the May 1 uniform election is now underway. Before you head out to the polls there are some things you may need to know.

What is the election for?

The election will cover various propositions along with city positions including mayors, council members and school district trustees for different Harris County areas.

Which jurisdictions will be covered in the election?

Pasadena

Humble

Missouri City

Nassau Bay

South Houston

Southside Place

Webster

West University Place

Cy-Champ PUD

East Lake Houston Management District

Goose Creek CISD dist. 1, dist. 2 and dist. 5

HC FWSD 001A

HC MUD 170 and 217

HC WCID 001 and 070

Humble ISD

Lee College District

NW HC MUD 005

Pasadena ISD

Sunbelt FWSD defined area

Timber Lane UD

Trail of the Lakes MUD

HC MUD 081 and 082

HC UD 006

How long is early voting?

Early voting will go from April 19 through April 27, according to a news release.

What are the hours?

Monday, April 19 - Saturday, April 24: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 25: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, April 26: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Extended Hours)

Tuesday, April 27: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

What about mail-in ballots?

According to the release, 70,000 applications have been sent to voters 65 and older that reside in the jurisdictions participating in the election. The deadline to return an application to vote by mail is April 20.

Where can I find an early voting location?

There are 30 different locations for people to cast their ballot. Voters can find the closest location to them at HarrisVotes.com/locations.

To learn more about the election visit HarrisVotes.com. You can also click here to see sample ballots.