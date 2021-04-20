Don’t fall for it: Scammers are using spoofed FBI numbers to fool victims

HOUSTON – The FBI is warning the public once again about a phone scam that fraudulently displays the FBI Houston Division’s real telephone number on victims’ caller IDs.

According to the FBI, the scam involves individuals spoofing the Houston division’s phone number, 713-693-5000, to appear on caller ID as if they are calling from the bureau. The callers claim to be FBI agents attempting to collect a fine, and if they do not comply, the scammers threaten to arrest the victims.

Scammers may also try to steal personal information, such as a name, social security number, date of birth, and banking information.

Scammers sometimes provide information like badge numbers, nonexistent case numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials, and office addresses.

The FBI wants to remind people that neither the FBI, nor any local, state, or federal law enforcement agency, calls or emails private citizens to demand money, payment, or threaten arrest.

Ad

Victims of phone or online scams can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.