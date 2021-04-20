President Biden says verdict in Floyd case can be ‘giant step’

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden says the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the nation in the fight against systemic racism.

Biden spoke from the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair calling for Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform.

“It’s not enough,” Biden said of the verdict. “We can’t stop here.”

Harris said, “A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice.”

Biden spoke after telephoning Floyd’s family, telling them, “We’re all so relieved.”