Ask 2: What do I do if my stimulus payment was sent to a former address?

Question: What do I do if my stimulus payment was sent to a former address?

Answer: There are four methods to notify the IRS of a recent address change.

The easiest and fastest way to update your address with the IRS is to electronically file your 2020 tax return with your current address.

If you have already filed your taxes then you will want to complete a Form 8822.

According to the IRS, if your payment can’t be delivered to you for any reason, it will be returned to the IRS and your payment status will update to “Need More Information.”

To get your payment reissued, you can then set up a direct deposit.

The IRS can reissue your payment to a bank account, prepaid debit card, or alternative financial products that have a routing and account number associated with them.

