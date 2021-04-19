Man out of jail on bond accused in connection with sexual assault of a child

Robert Ortiz, 33, is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – A man who is currently out on bond is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, according to authorities.

Police said they received an initial report of the abuse on July 12, 2020. According to the report, the abuse happened in the 6700 block of Eagle Pass Street about May 2019.

Authorities said that after the victim gave them more information, they were able to identify 33-year-old Robert Ortiz as the suspect in the case.

Ortiz has an extensive criminal history, including a conviction of being a felon in possession of a weapon, police said. Officials said Ortiz is also currently out on bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Authorities described Ortiz as a Hispanic man who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has brown eyes, receding dark brown hair and a tattoo over his right eyebrow.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Ortiz’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward