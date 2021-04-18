Houston named a top migration spot for the nation’s millennials

Texas is the No. 1 state for where millennials are moving, with Houston landing in the No. 18 spot among the nation’s cities, according to a study by SmartAsset, a financial tech company.

The study focused on young professionals age 25 to 39, known for their affinity for “avocado toast.”

Avocado (Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels photo)

The study used U.S. Census Bureau data from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 180 specific cities. It found that the net migration to Texas was 33,277, based on the number of folks moving in and out of the state. Using the same method and data, the study found 18,035 millennials moved in to Houston in 2019, while 15,838 moved out, making the net migration to the city 2,197, per the study.

The study said across the nation more millennials are moving West and South and are leaving the biggest cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston and Miami. States with no income tax were a draw as well, with five of the top 10 cities where millennials are moving having no state income tax on salaries and wages: Seattle, Austin, Texas, Frisco, Texas, Henderson, Nevada, and Cape Coral, Florida.