Baby bear cubs rescued after mom dies in traffic crash

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

bears
(Courtesy: Virginia Fraternal Order of Police Associates) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Two baby bear cubs have a new home after their mother was struck and killed in a traffic crash in Virginia.

WSLS reported that the cubs were safely captured by Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik after their mother was struck and killed in a traffic crash on April 12 in Franklin County, Virginia.

A glimmer of hope for these sweet, little guys who were rescued by Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik after their mother was...

Posted by Virginia Fraternal Order Of Police Associates on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The cubs were safely relocated to Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

