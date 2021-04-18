Local News

Watch live: Officials to share update on active shooter situation in northwest Austin

3 people dead as active shooter situation continues in northwest Austin, report says

AUSTIN, Texas – Three people have reportedly died in an active shooter incident in Austin, KXAN reported Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail.

KXAN, citing the Austin-Travis County EMS, said three people have been killed.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area and those nearby are being told to shelter in place.

The Austin Police Department said the scene is still active as the suspect remains at large. Police said it is a “domestic situation” that is “isolated” and without risk to the general public.

