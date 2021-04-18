Watch live: Officials to share update on active shooter situation in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Three people have reportedly died in an active shooter incident in Austin, KXAN reported Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail.

Vehicles near the scene of the active shooter situation in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2018. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KXAN, citing the Austin-Travis County EMS, said three people have been killed.

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

UPDATE 2: Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; #ATCEMS has 15 response assets on-scene. No reports of other patients at this time. All assets staged & prepared to enter into the immediate incident location. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area and those nearby are being told to shelter in place.

The Austin Police Department said the scene is still active as the suspect remains at large. Police said it is a “domestic situation” that is “isolated” and without risk to the general public.