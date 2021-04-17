Search for man accused of stealing METROLift vehicle

HOUSTON – A man is still at large after being accused of stealing a METROLift vehicle Friday morning, according to the Metro Police Department.

The incident was reported around 7:59 a.m. at the Acres Home transit facility.

Police said the driver was taking a break at the facility when a man entered his METROLift and stole it. Police said the suspect struck another vehicle at Victory and Vogel, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police said the other driver was not injured in the crash.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in a blue shirt and jeans.

Surveillance video of the incident may be released.