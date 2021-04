HOUSTON – After filing bankruptcy in 2019 and closing all its stores, Charming Charlie has returned to Houston.

The accessory boutique opened inside of Willowbrook Mall at 2000 Willowbrook Drive in late March. The storefront is known for its color-coordinated layout of clothing, shoes, jewelry and other accessories.

The company announced comeback plans later this year to open 15 new stores, including a location inside Willowbrook Mall, according to Community Impact Newspaper.