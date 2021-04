The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom is debuting Jan. 13, 2018 at The Gallery during the North American International Auto Show.

HOUSTON – Businessman Tilman Fertitta’s company, Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, home to Bentley, Bugatti and Rolls-Royce, accepts Dogecoin as payment for its transactions.

Dogecoin, created in 2013 as a fast and cheap alternative to Bitcoin, is now valued at over 40 cents, which is making its investors massive returns.

Fertitta, CEO of Fertitta Entertainment, is known to accept cryptocurrency for luxury automobiles since 2018, according to a release.