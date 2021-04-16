NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft that will land astronauts on moon for first time since 1972

On Friday, NASA announced SpaceX will build a spacecraft that would land astronauts on the moon for the first time since the last Apollo mission.

Elon Musk’s company beat out Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, who partnered with aerospace giants Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper, and Dynetics, a defense contractor based in Huntsville, Ala., the agency said.

The contract to build NASA’s next crewed lunar lander is worth nearly $3 billion, per the Washington Post.

According to media reports, NASA previously selected all three companies for the initial phase of the contract and was expected to pick two of them to build the lunar lander. NASA is known to choose “multiple providers to foster competition and to ensure it has redundancy in case one can’t deliver,” per the Washington Post.

With SpaceX as the sole provider, NASA is relying on the company on the execution of its signature human exploration program Artemis, a campaign to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972, per the Washington Post.