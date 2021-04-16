Humble ISD middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges, district confirms

HUMBLE, Texas – The Humble Independent School District has confirmed that Houston police arrested a middle school teacher who is accused of being in possession of child pornography.

Tyler Hardy-Croskey was arrested at his home in Kingwood on Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the district, Hardy-Croskey was an eighth-grade history teacher at West Lake Middle School.

Parents received a letter from the school principal Thursday alerting them of Hardy-Croskey’s arrest and assured parents he will not be on campus.

The letter read:

“Mr. Tyler Hardy-Croskey, an 8th Grade U.S. History teacher, was arrested early this morning by Houston Police at his home. He is facing a charge of possession of child pornography. He will not be on campus. The charge is being addressed through the court system. Humble ISD works in cooperation with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all. Humble ISD Police are in communication with Houston Police about the case. Persons with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900. As this is a police matter, please understand that we are unable to provide details at this time.”

KPRC 2 is working to get more information from investigators and prosecutors about the allegations.