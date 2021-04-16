Harris County launches new coronavirus vaccine appointment system

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A health-care worker receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Vaccinations in the U.S. began last week with healthcare workers, with at least 556,000 doses reportedly administered. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Harris County is moving away from a vaccine waitlist to an appointment-making system.

Officials at Harris County Public Health said that supply of the coronavirus vaccine is starting to meet demand, which means they can start letting people make their own appointments.

The new system will let people chose a date, time and location to receive their shot. People can go to ReadyHarris.org or call 832-927-8787 to schedule an appointment.

Officials said people who are 80 and older will be prioritized, which complies with directions from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are 55,000 appointments available in Harris County next week, officials said.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to provide more details about the appointment-making system during a 12:30 p.m. Friday news conference. Click2Houston.com plans to offer live coverage.