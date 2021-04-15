Woman, 2 children missing from Greenspoint area since Sunday, officials say

Houston police are searching for a family that they consider to be in extreme danger, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Officials said Tiffany Reed, 35, Maniah Jackson, 4, and Darius Jackson, 3, were last seen in the Greenspoint and FM 1960 area on Sunday. Reed is described as a Black woman, 5′5″ tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what type, color and style of clothing that Reed or the children were wearing when they disappeared.

“There is a high degree of concern for their safety and well-being,” officials said in the release.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts or disappearance of Reed and her children are asked to call HPD at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.