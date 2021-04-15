Houston police makes arrest in Houston museum break-in

Houston – A 33-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday after police say he was involved in a break-in at the Bayou Bend Museum on March 16.

Houston police believe Lewis Yates Robertson and a woman broke into the Bayou Bend Museum on Memorial Drive through a basement window.

Police said during the break-in, an alarm went off and security guards chased two people through the woods before they escaped in a boat in Buffalo Bayou.

Officials said no items in the museum were damaged or stolen.

In a separate case back in November 2005, Robertson was arrested for evading arrest and detention with a vehicle.

On Wednesday, KPRC 2 went to Robertson’s house to ask him about the felony burglary charge, but he wasn’t home.

KPRC 2 also reached out to the museum officials but they declined to comment, only saying they’re leaving the case in the hands of the authorities.

It’s unclear what led the police to charge Robertson in the museum break-in, but court records show he bonded out of jail and was ordered to stay away from the museum. There’s still no word on the status of his accomplice.