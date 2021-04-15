FBISD announces changes to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, efforts to vaccinate eligible students

FORT BEND COUNTY – There has been a change in quarantine protocols for students and staff in Fort Bend ISD.

In a letter sent out on Wednesday, the district said in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will no longer require fully vaccinated students and staff with no symptoms to quarantine if exposed to a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

“If you’re already vaccinated then you shouldn’t have to quarantine,” parent Elizabeth Lee said,

“I definitely support the whole quarantine thing. It’s proven to have worked overtime,” parent Michael Nelson said,

Among other protocol changes, the district added also in accordance with CDC guidelines, they won’t require fully vaccinated people returning from international travel to quarantine or submit a negative COVID-19 test to return to work or school.

“My impression with FBISD is they typically do the right thing. So, I trust them. I trust him to do the right thing,” said parent Paul Williams.

“I think if you’ve been vaccinated, the way the CDC guidelines are, you should be able to not have to quarantine,” Paul Booth, another parent added,

Also mentioned in the letter, with all adults in Texas ages 16 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the district said they’re working with the Fort Bend County Health Department and other vaccine partners to coordinate vaccination opportunities for eligible FBISD students with more details to come.

“Going through our own school, or our nearby area is much much better,” parent George Abraham said.