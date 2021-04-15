Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student

LOUISIANA – The body pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday has been identified as missing LSU freshman Kori Gauthier.
LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said Wednesday the confirmation is a difficult conclusion for all involved but they hope the discovery will bring closure for Gauthier’s family.
Gauthier had been missing since last week. her unoccupied car was found on the I-10 bridge between Baton Rouge and Port Allen after a driver crashed into it. But she was nowhere to be found.
A cause of death has not yet been released.