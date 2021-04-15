Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student

STAFFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: A police cordon surrounds the scene of a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Stafford, which claimed the lives of four children yesterday, on February 06, 2019 in Stafford, England. Police have named the four children who died as Keegan Unitt, aged 6, Tilly Unitt, 4, Olly Unitt, 3, and their older brother Riley Holt, 8. Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LOUISIANA – The body pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday has been identified as missing LSU freshman Kori Gauthier.

LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said Wednesday the confirmation is a difficult conclusion for all involved but they hope the discovery will bring closure for Gauthier’s family.

Gauthier had been missing since last week. her unoccupied car was found on the I-10 bridge between Baton Rouge and Port Allen after a driver crashed into it. But she was nowhere to be found.

A cause of death has not yet been released.