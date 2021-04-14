Nutcracker Market Spring offers flash sale on tickets, lifts day-specific ticket requirement

HOUSTON – Still haven’t bought tickets to this weekend’s Nutcracker Market Spring? Now is the chance to do so.

The Nutcracker Market Spring, scheduled to take place at NRG Center April 16-18, announced tickets are $5 off, reduced from $18 to $13, according to a news release. Tickets with the $5 discount must be purchased at H-E-B Business Centers starting Wednesday.

Those who bought their tickets already but cannot go during their scheduled day no longer need to worry. The organization lifted the COVID-19 restrictions on day-specific tickets. Tickets purchased prior to the lifting of restrictions can be used anytime during the market weekend.

Today we’re making sure that you are in the KNOW (before you go)...See what we did there? 😉 Check out the info below so... Posted by Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

All guests, regardless of age must have a ticket to enter the market.

Masks will still be required upon attending the market and social distancing will be enforced throughout the weekend, according to their website.

For more information on what to expect, click here.