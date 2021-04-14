Here are the worst used cars you can buy right now

HOUSTON – Consumer Reports is known for telling us the best appliances, products, and cars to buy. They’re not holding back, now publishing a list of more than 100 of the worst used cars you can buy.
The research magazine singled out these 108 cars, SUVs, and trucks with records of much-worse-than-average reliability based on responses to the research group’s annual auto surveys.
Worst Used Cars
Acura
- 2020 RDX
- 2020 MDX
Alfa Romeo
- 2018 Stelvio
Audi
- 2017 A3
- 2011 & 2014 A4
- 2013 A5
- 2015 A6
- 2014 Allroad
- 2012-2013 Q5
- 2019 Q8
- 2019 E-Tron
BMW
- 2011-2013 3 Series
- 2017 4 Series
- 2011-2013, 2018 5 Series
- 2014 X1
- 2013, 2015, 2020 X3
- 2012-2014, 2019 X5
Buick
- 2011-2012, 2018 Enclave
- 2015-2017 Encore
- 2011 Lucerne
Cadillac
- 2017 CT6
- 2019 XT4
- 2014 XTS
Chevrolet
- 2020 Blazer
- 2017 Camaro
- 2017-2019 Colorado
- 2015-2016 Corvette
- 2011, 2014-2016, 2018 Cruze
- 2011-2012 Equinox
- 2011 Impala
- 2013, 2016-2018 Malibu
- 2015, 2017, 2019-2020 Silverado 1500
- 2015, 2017 Silverado 2500 HD
- 2013 Sonic
- 2011-2012, 2015-2016 Suburban
- 2014-2017 Tahoe
- 2012-2013, 2018 Traverse
- 2019 Volt
Chrysler
- 2015 200
- 2017-2018 Pacifica
- 2011-2014 Town & Country
Dodge
- 2016, 2018 Durango
- 2011-2014, 2018-2019 Grand Caravan
Fiat
- 2012 500
Ford
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2012 Edge
- 2020 Escape
- 2015-2016, 2018 Expedition
- 2011, 2016-2017, 2020 Explorer
- 2017-2018, 2020 F-150
- 2016-2018 F-250
- 2011, 2016, 2018 F-350
- 2011, 2014 Fiesta
- 2012-2017 Focus
- 2015-2016, 2018 Mustang
- 2019 Ranger
GMC
- 2011-2013, 2016-2017, 2020 Acadia
- 2017-2019 Canyon
- 2015, 2017, 2019-2020 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited
- 2015, 2017 Sierra 2500 HD
- 2011-2012 Terrain
- 2014-2017 Yukon
- 2011-2012, 2015-2016 Yukon XL
Honda
- 2016 Pilot
Hyundai
- 2016, 2020 Elantra
- 2011, 2017-2018 Sonata
- 2015-2017 Tucson
Infiniti
- 2014 QX60
Jeep
- 2014-2016, 2019 Cherokee
- 2018 Compass
- 2011-2013 Grand Cherokee
- 2018 Renegade
- 2012-2015, 2018-2019 Wrangler
- 2018 Wrangler JK
Kia
- 2017, 2019 Forte
- 2019 Niro Electric
- 2012 Optima
- 2012-2013, 2020 Sorento
- 2020 Soul
- Lexus
- 2018 LS
Lincoln
- 2020 Aviator
- 2017 Continental
- 2020 Corsair
- 2017 MKC
- 2015 MKZ
- 2019 Nautilus
Mazda
- 2017 CX-3
- 2013 CX-9
Mercedes-Benz
- 2016 C-Class
- 2017, 2019 E-Class
- 2019 GLC
- 2020 GLE
Mini
- 2011-2013, 2015, 2018 Cooper
- 2011-2013, 2015, 2018 Cooper Clubman
Nissan
- 2014, 2016 Altima
- 2018 Leaf
- 2017 Maxima
- 2013-2015, 2017 Pathfinder
- 2019 Rogue
- 2013, 2015, 2017 Sentra
Porsche
- 2014, 2016 Cayenne
- 2015-2016 Macan
Ram
- 2014, 2017-2018 2500
- 2018 3500
Subaru
- 2019 Ascent
- 2013 Impreza
- 2013 XV Crosstrek
Tesla
- 2019-2020 Model S
- 2017, 2019 Model X
- 2020 Model Y
Volkswagen
- 2018 Atlas
- 2015, 2017, 2019 GTI
- 2018 Golf Alltrack
- 2012-2013, 2015, 2019 Jetta
- 2012, 2014 Passat
- 2012-2013, 2016, 2018 Tiguan
Volvo
- 2012 S60
- 2018 S90
- 2018 V90
- 2015, 2019-2020 XC60
- 2016-2017, 2019 XC90
To find out which 3-year-old cars and SUVs are the most reliable, click here.