Here are the worst used cars you can buy right now

HOUSTON – Consumer Reports is known for telling us the best appliances, products, and cars to buy. They’re not holding back, now publishing a list of more than 100 of the worst used cars you can buy.

The research magazine singled out these 108 cars, SUVs, and trucks with records of much-worse-than-average reliability based on responses to the research group’s annual auto surveys.

Worst Used Cars

Acura

2020 RDX

2020 MDX

Alfa Romeo

2018 Stelvio

Audi

2017 A3

2011 & 2014 A4

2013 A5

2015 A6

2014 Allroad

2012-2013 Q5

2019 Q8

2019 E-Tron

BMW

2011-2013 3 Series

2017 4 Series

2011-2013, 2018 5 Series

2014 X1

2013, 2015, 2020 X3

2012-2014, 2019 X5

Buick

2011-2012, 2018 Enclave

2015-2017 Encore

2011 Lucerne

Cadillac

2017 CT6

2019 XT4

2014 XTS

Chevrolet

2020 Blazer

2017 Camaro

2017-2019 Colorado

2015-2016 Corvette

2011, 2014-2016, 2018 Cruze

2011-2012 Equinox

2011 Impala

2013, 2016-2018 Malibu

2015, 2017, 2019-2020 Silverado 1500

2015, 2017 Silverado 2500 HD

2013 Sonic

2011-2012, 2015-2016 Suburban

2014-2017 Tahoe

2012-2013, 2018 Traverse

2019 Volt

Chrysler

2015 200

2017-2018 Pacifica

2011-2014 Town & Country

Dodge

2016, 2018 Durango

2011-2014, 2018-2019 Grand Caravan

Fiat

2012 500

Ford

2019 EcoSport

2012 Edge

2020 Escape

2015-2016, 2018 Expedition

2011, 2016-2017, 2020 Explorer

2017-2018, 2020 F-150

2016-2018 F-250

2011, 2016, 2018 F-350

2011, 2014 Fiesta

2012-2017 Focus

2015-2016, 2018 Mustang

2019 Ranger

GMC

2011-2013, 2016-2017, 2020 Acadia

2017-2019 Canyon

2015, 2017, 2019-2020 Sierra 1500

2019 Sierra 1500 Limited

2015, 2017 Sierra 2500 HD

2011-2012 Terrain

2014-2017 Yukon

2011-2012, 2015-2016 Yukon XL

Honda

2016 Pilot

Hyundai

2016, 2020 Elantra

2011, 2017-2018 Sonata

2015-2017 Tucson

Infiniti

2014 QX60

Jeep

2014-2016, 2019 Cherokee

2018 Compass

2011-2013 Grand Cherokee

2018 Renegade

2012-2015, 2018-2019 Wrangler

2018 Wrangler JK

Kia

2017, 2019 Forte

2019 Niro Electric

2012 Optima

2012-2013, 2020 Sorento

2020 Soul

Lexus

2018 LS

Lincoln

2020 Aviator

2017 Continental

2020 Corsair

2017 MKC

2015 MKZ

2019 Nautilus

Mazda

2017 CX-3

2013 CX-9

Mercedes-Benz

2016 C-Class

2017, 2019 E-Class

2019 GLC

2020 GLE

Mini

2011-2013, 2015, 2018 Cooper

2011-2013, 2015, 2018 Cooper Clubman

Nissan

2014, 2016 Altima

2018 Leaf

2017 Maxima

2013-2015, 2017 Pathfinder

2019 Rogue

2013, 2015, 2017 Sentra

Porsche

2014, 2016 Cayenne

2015-2016 Macan

Ram

2014, 2017-2018 2500

2018 3500

Subaru

2019 Ascent

2013 Impreza

2013 XV Crosstrek

Tesla

2019-2020 Model S

2017, 2019 Model X

2020 Model Y

Volkswagen

2018 Atlas

2015, 2017, 2019 GTI

2018 Golf Alltrack

2012-2013, 2015, 2019 Jetta

2012, 2014 Passat

2012-2013, 2016, 2018 Tiguan

Volvo

2012 S60

2018 S90

2018 V90

2015, 2019-2020 XC60

2016-2017, 2019 XC90

To find out which 3-year-old cars and SUVs are the most reliable, click here.