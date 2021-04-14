Consumer

Here are the worst used cars you can buy right now

Amy Davis
, Consumer Expert

Tags: 
Consumer Reports
,
cars
,
vehicles
,
used cars
,
reliability

HOUSTON – Consumer Reports is known for telling us the best appliances, products, and cars to buy. They’re not holding back, now publishing a list of more than 100 of the worst used cars you can buy.

The research magazine singled out these 108 cars, SUVs, and trucks with records of much-worse-than-average reliability based on responses to the research group’s annual auto surveys.

Worst Used Cars

Acura

  • 2020 RDX
  • 2020 MDX

Alfa Romeo

  • 2018 Stelvio

Audi

  • 2017 A3
  • 2011 & 2014 A4
  • 2013 A5
  • 2015 A6
  • 2014 Allroad
  • 2012-2013 Q5
  • 2019 Q8
  • 2019 E-Tron

BMW

  • 2011-2013 3 Series
  • 2017 4 Series
  • 2011-2013, 2018 5 Series
  • 2014 X1
  • 2013, 2015, 2020 X3
  • 2012-2014, 2019 X5

Buick

  • 2011-2012, 2018 Enclave
  • 2015-2017 Encore
  • 2011 Lucerne

Cadillac

  • 2017 CT6
  • 2019 XT4
  • 2014 XTS

Chevrolet

  • 2020 Blazer
  • 2017 Camaro
  • 2017-2019 Colorado
  • 2015-2016 Corvette
  • 2011, 2014-2016, 2018 Cruze
  • 2011-2012 Equinox
  • 2011 Impala
  • 2013, 2016-2018 Malibu
  • 2015, 2017, 2019-2020 Silverado 1500
  • 2015, 2017 Silverado 2500 HD
  • 2013 Sonic
  • 2011-2012, 2015-2016 Suburban
  • 2014-2017 Tahoe
  • 2012-2013, 2018 Traverse
  • 2019 Volt

Chrysler

  • 2015 200
  • 2017-2018 Pacifica
  • 2011-2014 Town & Country

Dodge

  • 2016, 2018 Durango
  • 2011-2014, 2018-2019 Grand Caravan

Fiat

  • 2012 500

Ford

  • 2019 EcoSport
  • 2012 Edge
  • 2020 Escape
  • 2015-2016, 2018 Expedition
  • 2011, 2016-2017, 2020 Explorer
  • 2017-2018, 2020 F-150
  • 2016-2018 F-250
  • 2011, 2016, 2018 F-350
  • 2011, 2014 Fiesta
  • 2012-2017 Focus
  • 2015-2016, 2018 Mustang
  • 2019 Ranger

GMC

  • 2011-2013, 2016-2017, 2020 Acadia
  • 2017-2019 Canyon
  • 2015, 2017, 2019-2020 Sierra 1500
  • 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited
  • 2015, 2017 Sierra 2500 HD
  • 2011-2012 Terrain
  • 2014-2017 Yukon
  • 2011-2012, 2015-2016 Yukon XL

Honda

  • 2016 Pilot

Hyundai

  • 2016, 2020 Elantra
  • 2011, 2017-2018 Sonata
  • 2015-2017 Tucson

Infiniti

  • 2014 QX60

Jeep

  • 2014-2016, 2019 Cherokee
  • 2018 Compass
  • 2011-2013 Grand Cherokee
  • 2018 Renegade
  • 2012-2015, 2018-2019 Wrangler
  • 2018 Wrangler JK

Kia

  • 2017, 2019 Forte
  • 2019 Niro Electric
  • 2012 Optima
  • 2012-2013, 2020 Sorento
  • 2020 Soul
  • Lexus
  • 2018 LS

Lincoln

  • 2020 Aviator
  • 2017 Continental
  • 2020 Corsair
  • 2017 MKC
  • 2015 MKZ
  • 2019 Nautilus

Mazda

  • 2017 CX-3
  • 2013 CX-9

Mercedes-Benz

  • 2016 C-Class
  • 2017, 2019 E-Class
  • 2019 GLC
  • 2020 GLE

Mini

  • 2011-2013, 2015, 2018 Cooper
  • 2011-2013, 2015, 2018 Cooper Clubman

Nissan

  • 2014, 2016 Altima
  • 2018 Leaf
  • 2017 Maxima
  • 2013-2015, 2017 Pathfinder
  • 2019 Rogue
  • 2013, 2015, 2017 Sentra

Porsche

  • 2014, 2016 Cayenne
  • 2015-2016 Macan

Ram

  • 2014, 2017-2018 2500
  • 2018 3500

Subaru

  • 2019 Ascent
  • 2013 Impreza
  • 2013 XV Crosstrek

Tesla

  • 2019-2020 Model S
  • 2017, 2019 Model X
  • 2020 Model Y

Volkswagen

  • 2018 Atlas
  • 2015, 2017, 2019 GTI
  • 2018 Golf Alltrack
  • 2012-2013, 2015, 2019 Jetta
  • 2012, 2014 Passat
  • 2012-2013, 2016, 2018 Tiguan

Volvo

  • 2012 S60
  • 2018 S90
  • 2018 V90
  • 2015, 2019-2020 XC60
  • 2016-2017, 2019 XC90

To find out which 3-year-old cars and SUVs are the most reliable, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: