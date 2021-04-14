Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 threat level to yellow

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County residents can breathe a little easier after county judge KP George and other local officials announced the COVID-19 threat level was lowered from orange to yellow.

According to a news release, the county was previously at a moderate to significant risk but cases have seen improvement and officials were able to lower the risk level to low to moderate.

“I am happy about the work that we have done in Fort Bend County to ensure that the rate of COVID-19 cases in our County and Region is decreasing. We have successfully administered over 460,000 vaccines, and 46% of Fort Bend residents ages 16 and above have received at least one dose,” George said. “It is through the efforts of our County Commissioners, the Office of Emergency Management, Health and Human Services, Emergency Medical Services, our community partners, and residents that we see a decrease in the spread of this virus.”

Ad

Despite the lowered risk level, residents are still being asked to take some precautions, including:

Avoid large public/private gatherings

Avoid non-essential business and personal travel

Use public transportation with caution

Practice good hygiene and social distancing

Avoid visits to vulnerable populations in nursing homes and long-term facilities and hospitals

People are able to “resume careful contact with others but minimize unnecessary contact with the most vulnerable.”

Residents may also start leaving home while practicing physical distancing, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick and continuing the use of face coverings, according to the release.

For more information, visit the Fort Bend County website.