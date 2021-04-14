Apartment fire intentionally set by neighbor in southwest Houston, investigators say

HOUSTON – Multiple people have been displaced after a fire that investigators said was started intentionally at a southwest Houston apartment complex Wednesday.

Firefighters said it happened at an apartment complex located in the 7000 block of Hillcroft around midnight.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first floor of the apartment building. Officials said they moved to the second floor as flames began to spread. Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out within five minutes.

“One unit is damaged with fire. We have three other ones (that) were damaged with smoke damage and we had to check for extension on the second floor,” District Chief Jason Wells of the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters said all residents got out safely and no one was injured during the incident. Wells said the fire is a case of arson and someone was taken in for questioning.