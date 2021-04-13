YMCA staff deemed heroes after saving man who collapsed while playing basketball

HOUSTON – The family of a man who collapsed at a Houston YMCA last week is crediting workers for helping to save the man’s life.

“If they hadn’t responded and started action right away he would not be here at all,” said Janice Breland.

Her brother, 49-year-old Andy Mingle, collapsed while playing basketball at the Brenda & John Duncan YMCA on Clay Road last Monday.

“What was going through my mind is, I got to get there,” said Efrain Gonzalez, senior program director of member experience at the facility.

Gonzalez said the man went into cardiac arrest. Gonzalez and a lifeguard rushed over to help. He said they used an AED device and started CPR until EMS arrived and took over.

“We’re about strengthening the community, so we were happy that we could be here and just be in the right place,” Gonzalez said.

Mingle is now in the hospital recovering, according to the family. His wife and family members went to the YMCA on Monday to say thank you. The sweet moment was captured on a cell phone.

Ad

“This is a good place to be when you have truly caring staff. If it wasn’t for them he wouldn’t be alive,” Breland said.

The family also dropped off a poster with messages of gratitude. Some of the messages called the two people who helped “heroes,” but Gonzalez wasn’t ready to accept the title.

“A little bit of luck, a little bit of the grace of God, but we were happy that everything turned out ok,” Gonzalez said.