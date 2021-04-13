Waller Co. DA investigator indicted on drug, money laundering charges

HOUSTON – An investigator with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office has been indicted on drug and money laundering charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced Tuesday.

Mohamed Ahmed “Alex” Kassem, 46, of Houston, has been charged with attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and attempting to launder drug proceeds. Kassem is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The charges filed Wednesday allege Kassem was involved in the laundering of what he believed was $200,000 in drug proceeds in August 2019.

If convicted of attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, Kassem faces up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. If he is convicted of either of the two counts of money laundering, Kassem also faces up to 20 years of federal imprisonment.

The money laundering charges also carry up to a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney of Waller County released a statement on Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that long time county employee Alex Kassem, the investigator responsible for the physical safety of our employees and our office, has been indicted by a U.S. Grand Jury. Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced the charges and the arrest this morning involving allegations of money laundering and drug possession occurring outside of Waller County.

“The D.A.’s office is obviously devastated by these allegations, but we are primarily cognizant of our duty to seek justice on behalf of the citizens of Waller County. Out of an abundance of caution we are taking steps to review any local criminal cases he may have been associated with for veracity and soundness, and so that others that are likewise accused of a criminal offense in Waller County receive fair and constitutional treatment. Please keep our small office in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this news of a beloved friend and Waller County peace officer.”