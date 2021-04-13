Voices of Houston: Non-profit teaches job training skills to adults living with autism

HOUSTON – A Houston non-profit is helping adults with autism learn important life skills.

Jane Borochoff is the executive director of the H.E.A.R.T. Program. Borochoff, alongside her husband, started the H.E.A.R.T Program 15 years ago to help their son Bradley and other adults like him living with an intellectual disability.

“When our son Bradley was coming out of high school we realized there were very few options here in Houston for him to really learn a job,” Borochoff said. “He wanted to work, but companies really wouldn’t hire him. He didn’t have the skills coming out of high school.”

The H.E.A.R.T Program offers Zoom training, a CVS program with a mock store, a vending machine warehouse, and a summer program. The programs are all free and are designed to equip adults with special needs with the tools to land a job. There is no age limit.

Borochoff said even in a pandemic, several participants have found jobs at businesses such as Starbucks.

Ad

“We have another trainee who got a job at FedEx and another one who’s working at H-E-B. And we are so proud of them because they have had these opportunities during the pandemic to show their dedication to the job, their loyalty.”

Borochoff said it’s a win-win because the participants get to contribute to the community, which makes workplaces more inclusive.

If you would like to enroll in the H.E.A.R.T. Program, you can do so here: www.heartprogram.org