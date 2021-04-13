Texas veterans to start receiving $1,400 stimulus payments this week

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced Tuesday that Texans who receive veterans benefits could expect Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 to hit their bank accounts this week.

“Help is here, and we want to make sure that state veterans get the money that is rightfully theirs,” said Lee.

The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive compensation and pension (C&P) benefit payments, and who don’t normally file a tax return.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

In most cases, these payments are automatic, and no action is necessary to receive them.

Lee encourages all Texans to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money.