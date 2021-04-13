Shop the closets of Houston’s best dressed

HOUSTON – Shop, save, and help others in need. Here’s a sign that life is getting back to normal: The Salvation Army’s Chic Boutique is back this week!

You can score designer duds at major discounts at this pop-up charity sale. Volunteers collect and curate the best donations all year. You can shop couture clothing and accessories from Houston’s best dressed. We saw name brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Manolo Blahnik. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique

When: Wednesday, April 14th, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ($20 donation at the door)

Thursday, April 15th - Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 5 pm. (free entry)

Where: 3701 West Alabama @ Timmons Lane, Ste. 160

Houston, TX 77027

Why: The Chic Boutique has raised more than $8 million since the first pop-up in 2005. The money goes directly back into our community for services the Salvation Army provides.