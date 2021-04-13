Richmond health care worker accused of copying, pasting doctor signatures as part of Medicare fraud scheme

RICHMOND, Texas – A Richmond health care worker is now in custody after authorities said he falsified multiple documents as part of a scheme to defraud Medicare.

Paul Njoku, 60, was the owner and operator of Opnet Healthcare Services Inc. and did business with P&P Healthcare Services, according to legal records.

Officials said Medicare had made several requests to Njoku and the company for them to send documentation proving multiple billed claims.

Legal records show that in response to the requests, Njoku “falsified patient treatment notes and home health certification paperwork by copying and pasting the signatures of a doctor and a nurse,” prosecutors said.

After an investigation, Njoku was charged with multiple counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.

Each charge carries a possible five-year prison term and a maximum fine of $250,000.