ERCOT urging consumers, businesses to conserve energy due to high generation outages

HOUSTON – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity Tuesday afternoon due to a combination of high generation outages, according to the company.

ERCOT said the outages are typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over Texas. The company said it may enter its emergency conditions. ERCOT tweeted that it does not expect customer outages and that declaring an emergency would allow them to access additional resources.

Alert: Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions. We do not expect customer outages. Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) April 13, 2021

ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson released the following statement:

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon.

“Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”