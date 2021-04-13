2-year-old found walking along feeder road; Woman accused of leaving children alone in motel while she went to eat with friend

Juliana Gomez, 27, is accused of leaving her three children unattended in a motel while she went to eat with a friend.

HOUSTON – A woman is facing charges after she left her three children -- all under the age of 10 -- alone in a motel while she went to go eat with a friend, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said his office received a call about a 2-year-old who had been found wandering alone along the feeder in the 16112 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Authorities said they were able to get the child to safety and started trying to locate the toddler’s family. After some searching, constable deputies said they found an open door at a nearby Super 8 motel where two other children, aged 8 and 3, were asleep inside.

The boys told authorities that they did not know where their mother was and the 2-year-old was their younger sister, according to Herman.

When Juliana Gomez, 27, later returned to the room, authorities said she admitted to leaving the children behind while she went out to eat with a friend.

Gomez was arrested and charged with child endangerment and Child Protective Services took custody of the children.