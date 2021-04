HOUSTON – A 16-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting in Houston’s East End.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 198 S Wayside Drive around 9 p.m.

Officials said a 16-year-old boy was shot while inside of a vehicle with two or three other people.

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they are receiving conflicting statements about how the teenager was shot.