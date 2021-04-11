HPD: Child killed in crash involving suspected intoxicated driver

A child died early Sunday in a Houston crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Southwest Freeway in reference to the crash.

Police said a silver BMW and a maroon Nissan collided at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway service road and Fountain View Drive. The impact caused the Nissan to roll over. Investigators said they suspect the BMW ran a red light at the intersection and struck the Nissan, said Chuck Cornelius, an investigator with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

A man and his young son, described by police as five to six years old, were the occupants in the Nissan. The child was severely injured in the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Cornelius said a group of citizens who witnessed the crash and stopped to assist detained the BMW driver, who had attempted to flee the scene on foot.

The BMW driver sustained some injuries in the crash and was also transported to an area hospital.

Investigators said the BMW driver showed “obvious signs of intoxication” at the scene and could be charged with Intoxication manslaughter, Intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.