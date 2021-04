“What are you having?” If you’re a Texan, odds are you’re ordering a margarita -- at least according to a new study.

Austin-based travel company Upgraded Points recently conducted a study to determine which cocktail residents of each state searched the most on Google during the past year.

Unsurprisingly, the almighty margarita was the Lone Star State’s most searched-for drink.

Here is the most popular cocktail in every state.

The Most Popular Cocktail in Every State During the Pandemic, based on Google Trends Search Data from March 2020 to March 2021 ( )

