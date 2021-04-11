HOUSTON – World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is returning to Houston for his Believe North American Tour.

The 21-city tour is supporting his latest album of the same name and will kick off Oct. 13. Bocelli will stop in Houston where he will perform at the Toyota Center on Oct. 21.

Tickets will go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com.

“It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities,” Bocelli said. “It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together.”