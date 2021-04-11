19-year-old woman shot, killed at northwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on West Tidwell Road.

Police are still searching for two suspects.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but family members identified the young woman as Kerrionta Jones. Her mother and grandmother broke down when they learned what happened.

“I can’t do it,” Denone Cole, Kerrionta’s grandmother said.

“We just came out here. Found out that my cousin got killed,” said Eugene Butler, Kerrionta’s cousin.

Police said there was an argument that broke out between two people and Jones was caught in the crossfire. Detective Lance Osborn said it does not appear that she was not directly involved in the fight.

Cole said her granddaughter was taken too soon.

“She was good, she was a good child. I don’t know why they killed her. I don’t know why. I don’t know why,” she said.

Cole said the violence needs to stop. She said a year ago her son, Eugene, was killed on Spring Rain Road.

Police are already investigating several deadly shootings that happened across the city this week.

“I just want justice for my granddaughter,” Cole said.