1‚500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Memorial Hermann’s Monday clinic

Memorial Hermann announced that there are 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for its Monday drive-thru clinic.
Memorial Hermann is partnering with the University of Houston to the host the drive-thru clinic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday April 12. The vaccine clinic will be held at the UH Football Indoor Practice Facility located at 3820 Holman St.
Vaccine appointments are a available to anyone 18 years of age or older.
To register for an appointment click on the Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccination registration link.
Once completing the registration form, an email invitation from MHVaccination@MemorialHermann.org will be sent to schedule the vaccination appointment. Appointments areavailable on a first-come, first-served basis, and walk-ins will not be accommodated, according to Memorial Hermann.
All those who register will receive the Pfizer vaccine.