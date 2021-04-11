1‚500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Memorial Hermann’s Monday clinic

Answering COVID vaccine questions: Do you have to get second Pfizer dose 3 weeks from first shot? What happens if you get COVID between doses?

Memorial Hermann announced that there are 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for its Monday drive-thru clinic.

Memorial Hermann is partnering with the University of Houston to the host the drive-thru clinic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday April 12. The vaccine clinic will be held at the UH Football Indoor Practice Facility located at 3820 Holman St.

Vaccine appointments are a available to anyone 18 years of age or older.

To register for an appointment click on the Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccination registration link.

Once completing the registration form, an email invitation from MHVaccination@MemorialHermann.org will be sent to schedule the vaccination appointment. Appointments areavailable on a first-come, first-served basis, and walk-ins will not be accommodated, according to Memorial Hermann.

All those who register will receive the Pfizer vaccine.