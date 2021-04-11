100-acre Bastrop County wildfire forces evacuations for nearby residents

TEXAS – Firefighters are working to get control of a wildfire burning in Bastrop County that has grown to 100 acres Saturday, according to the Bastrop County Emergency Services.

The Texas Forest Service says the fire is 35% contained but that evacuations have been ordered for residents in one area.

So far, no homes or structures have been destroyed by the fire.

Many remember the devasting wildfires in Bastrop County back in 2011. Four people were killed and 1,673 homes were destroyed in that fire that lasted nearly a month.