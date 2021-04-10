Woman accused of punching Harris County deputy in face

Katrina Webster, 19, was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer and assault.

HOUSTON – A woman accused of punching a Harris County deputy in the face Saturday has been charged.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a residence in the 7200 block of Pine Bower Court about an assault.

When constable deputies arrived, the man who reported the assault told constable deputies that after an argument, he was assaulted by Webster, officials said.

As constable deputies tried to detain Webster, she resisted and punched a deputy in the face, officials said. After a short struggle, she was arrested.

Webster was booked into the Harris County Jail where her bond was set at $2,500.