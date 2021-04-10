Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana launches 9 new margarita flavors

Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana launched its annual MargaritaPalooza, offering nine new margarita flavors and three tried-and-true classics. All margaritas are available for just $2 all day, every day, at participating Texas locations.

New flavors include Pineapple Jalapeno, Dragonfruit, Pickle, Violet, Orange, Pistachio, Orange Cream, Chili Lime Cucumber and Pineapple Banana. The classic flavors include lime, strawberry and mango.

Want to buy in bulk? Taco Cabana sells its Lime, Strawberry and Mango margaritas by the gallon to-go for $34.99.

“Taco Cabana remains the go-to destination in Texas for great-tasting, uniquely-flavored margaritas at a fantastic value,” said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger in a release. “We invite everyone to TC to find their favorite!”

View Taco Cabana’s full menu here. All menu items, including the new MargaritaPalooza margaritas, can be ordered online at tacocabana.com for curbside pick-up. Taco Cabana drive-throughs are open for food and alcohol purchases and select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open for on-site dining.

Which new margarita flavors would you try? Let us know in the comments.