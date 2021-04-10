Father claims daughter was kidnapped, sexually assaulted by group of men in Klein neighborhood

KLEIN – A father is devastated after he said his 16-year-old daughter was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a group of men in the Klein area near Kuykendahl Road and Spring Stuebner Road.

“She’s coping. She’s doing the best that she can. Emotionally, she’s still a wreck,” the father said.

That father, who didn’t want to be identified, said the crime happened in broad daylight while his daughter was out skateboarding on Sunday, March 28 near Mueller Elementary School.

“They jump out and grab her and throw her in the back of the van. Two guys hold her down while one guy assaults her,” the father said.

The teen told her father that the group of men blindfolded her before throwing her into a white cargo van and sexually assaulting her.

“They told her don’t fight. If you fight or resist, we will kill you.”

During the assault, the father said the blindfold partially came down and his daughter was able to make out a very unique tattoo on her attacker.

“A skull tattoo on his neck, and instead of it being crossbones, they were arrows,” the father described.

According to the father, shortly thereafter, the men threw his daughter out of the van and drove away.

”Obviously, as a dad, I want justice. That’s my baby,” the father said.

Besides the distinct neck tattoo, he said his daughter was also able to see the work van had a cage-like partition inside and had scratches down the passenger side.

Her father’s message to the community is to be on the lookout and to help catch the men responsible.

”Until they’re caught all of my neighbors kids aren’t safe because one of their kids can be next,” the father said.

KPRC 2 News reached out to Klein ISD for comment due to the location of the alleged crime, and they said the matter remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said its Special Victims Unit is investigating the case, and they’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.