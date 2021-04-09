President Biden expected to form bipartisan commission that will study overhauling the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will be signing an executive order to establish a committee that will focus on looking into the Supreme Court and study overhauling it, according to NBC News.

“The commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform,” the White House said.

According to NBC, the commission will be made up of a group of bipartisan scholars “with expertise in constitutional law, history and political science, as well as former federal judges and court reform advocates. The committee will hold public meetings to hear from outside voices and will be directed to complete a report within 180 days of its first public meeting.”

