Klein ISD investigating after video shows student being attacked with laptop

The Klein Independent School District said it is investigating after a seventh-grade student was hit in the back of the head with a laptop.

James Blackshire said a video shows his 13-year-old son Jeremiah getting stuck by another student on Monday at Wunderlich Intermediate School.

“I watched it one time. I was angry,” Blackshire said. “That angered me to see my son get hit like that when he don’t deserve it.”

Looking back, he said his son could have been seriously hurt. Blackshire said his son has ADHD and mild autism.

According to Blackshire, his son was left with pain but was checked and does not have a concussion.

“I’m still hurting to this day,” Blackshire said.

Jeremiah said he doesn’t know the student who was holding the laptop. Their classes were combined that day and the two exchanged words before the incident.

“While I’m sitting down I look back, he said like, ‘Why you following me man?’ I was like, ‘Naw, I’m not following (you).’ He kept saying that, ‘Why you following me?’” Jeremiah said.

Blackshire is upset with the school. He learned about the incident the same day after someone sent the video to another one of his sons. His wife later posted the video to the Nextdoor App.

“I just want justice and I want the school to be held accountable,” Blackshire said.

The school district released a statement saying:

“Klein ISD does not tolerate this type of conduct. The District is working with the Klein ISD Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and is taking disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. Because of the pending investigation and student privacy laws, we are unable to provide further details.”

At the end of the video, Jeremiah said he put his hands up in self-defense but did not throw any punches.

A spokesman for the school district could not say if anyone has been punished because of the investigation and student privacy laws.