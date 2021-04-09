Watch live: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss COVID-19 vaccine access, distribution

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will discuss COVID-19 vaccine access and distributions at an event Friday.
KPRC 2 will broadcast a live stream of the event at 3:15 p.m. You can watch in the video player at the top of this article.
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will discuss COVID-19 vaccine access and distributions at an event Friday.
KPRC 2 will broadcast a live stream of the event at 3:15 p.m. You can watch in the video player at the top of this article.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.