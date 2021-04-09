Good Samaritan injured in hit-and-run crash on I-45

HOUSTON – A good Samaritan is recovering after being injured during a hit-and-run crash on I-45.

Louis Morales told KPRC 2 that he was helping an older couple who had just got into a crash when a driver hit him and drove away.

“The guy was severely hurt on his left side, so I was standing at his door trying to keep him awake and I called the cops,” Morales said.

Morales was left with several broken bones and a lot of unanswered questions.

Morales said he was just trying to help, but now he has to undergo rehab to learn how to walk again. He said he’s in a lot of pain.

“It’s mainly from the screws in my leg and the operation that I had. I have 12 screws and a titanium plate,” he said. “I wasn’t able to identify the guy.”

Morales said the driver of the vehicle was driving about 60 mph when the vehicle came towards him.

“The only thing I could think of was to run towards the HOV lane and jump out of the way right before I thought he was close, and he clipped me. He spun me around, that’s when I scrapped my arms, face, hands and fingers,” Morales said.

Ad

The driver kept going and Morales was rushed into surgery. He spent two days in the hospital.

“I’m just trying to figure out why would anybody do that,” he said.

Now, he’s struggling to get around the house with crutches and do things for himself.

“It’s quite difficult, especially when it’s throbbing and throbbing consistently,” he said.

Morales said he’s grateful to be alive, but had a message to the person who almost took him out.

“I don’t have any feelings towards this person, male or female. I forgive them. I just wish for some accountability to occur,” he said.

Morales said it was too dark to recall what kind of car hit him. He’s hoping someone knows something so he and his family can have closure.