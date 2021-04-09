Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy from near San Antonio

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy from near San Antonio, authorities said Friday.

Aaron McBeth is wearing a gray “Iron Man” shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap, according to the official release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. He has blond hair, brown eye and is four feet, 10 inches tall.

He went missing from the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales, Texas, about 70 miles east of San Antonio, at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities are also searching for Sylvia Garcia, 32. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.